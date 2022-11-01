Boy George's Past I'm A Celebrity Comments Come Back To Haunt Him As He Signs Up For New Series

Boy George during an appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway ITV

In fact, just a matter of months ago the music legend was seen bragging about how he was successful enough not to need I’m A Celebrity to boost his bank balance.

Earlier this year, George made an appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway, during which Ant and Dec questioned the real meaning behind his band Culture Club’s biggest hit.

“I’ve always wanted to know, what does Karma Chameleon mean?” Dec asked, to which the singer responded: “It means I never have to say, ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here’.”

However, when Ant then commented what a “shame” that was, George did suggest: “Unless you do a vegan version – then I’m in.”

“Write that down,” Ant insisted, with Dec noting: “We’ll have that.”

And six months later…

Boy George in his official I'm A Celebrity portrait ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity is returning to the jungle for the first time since 2019 later this week, after previously locating to a Welsh castle for its most recent two series due to Covid restrictions.