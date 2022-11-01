Boy George's Past I'm A Celebrity Comments Come Back To Haunt Him As He Signs Up For New Series

Boy George might be one of 10 stars currently gearing up to head into the jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, but it turns out he hasn’t always been so keen on signing up for the show.
In fact, just a matter of months ago the music legend was seen bragging about how he was successful enough not to need I’m A Celebrity to boost his bank balance.
Earlier this year, George made an appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway, during which Ant and Dec questioned the real meaning behind his band Culture Club’s biggest hit.
“I’ve always wanted to know, what does Karma Chameleon mean?” Dec asked, to which the singer responded: “It means I never have to say, ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here’.”
However, when Ant then commented what a “shame” that was, George did suggest: “Unless you do a vegan version – then I’m in.”
“Write that down,” Ant insisted, with Dec noting: “We’ll have that.”
And six months later…
I’m A Celebrity is returning to the jungle for the first time since 2019 later this week, after previously locating to a Welsh castle for its most recent two series due to Covid restrictions.
George landed in Australia last week, where he attempted to hide his identity by wearing a lion mask and speaking to the waiting paparazzi in character (although they were able to work out who he was by the distinctive tattoos on his paws. We mean hands).
Also signing up for the new series are Loose Women presenter Charlene White, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and radio broadcaster Chris Moyles. Check out the full line-up here.