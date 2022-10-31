ITV has released the first snaps of cast members from their new drag-based reality show Queens For The Night.
Earlier this year, shortly after Ant and Dec received a drag makeover in a special edition of Saturday Night Takeaway, it was announced that six male celebrities would become drag queens for a new one-off show.
With Queens For The Night set to debut on Saturday night, the first photo of Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson as his drag alter-ego Bidet Bardot has been released.
Simon – best known for his role as Steve McDonald in the long-running soap – said of the show: “I think I’ll be a larger-than-life drag queen, very loud. I think that fits in with me quite well.”
“It’s very, very nerve wracking,” he added. “First time on stage, first time I’m going to be doing what I’m going to be doing.”
“The nerves are riding high. It’s a new territory for me, so we will see how I get on.”
Joining Simon on the show will be exercise expert Derrick Errol Evans, better known under the moniker Mr Motivator.
In a nod to his passion for fitness, Derrick’s drag name has been revealed as Proteina Turner.
He said of the upcoming show: “I’m having the time of my life.”
Completing the line-up are former Love Island finalist Chris Hughes, Union J singer George Shelley, rugby player Joe Marler and EastEnders favourite Adam Woodyatt, who previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity alongside Simon last year.
Each of the celebrities has been partnered with a drag mentor, with Drag Race’s Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus and Asttina Mandella among them.
Drag superfan Lorraine Kelly is on presenting duties, with Courtney Act, Melanie C, Rob Beckett and Layton Williams serving as judges.
Queens For The Night will air on Saturday night at 8.30pm on ITV.