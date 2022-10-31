ITV has released the first snaps of cast members from their new drag-based reality show Queens For The Night.

Earlier this year, shortly after Ant and Dec received a drag makeover in a special edition of Saturday Night Takeaway, it was announced that six male celebrities would become drag queens for a new one-off show.

Simon Gregson as Bidet Bardot Nicky Johnston/ITV via PA Media

With Queens For The Night set to debut on Saturday night, the first photo of Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson as his drag alter-ego Bidet Bardot has been released.

Simon – best known for his role as Steve McDonald in the long-running soap – said of the show: “I think I’ll be a larger-than-life drag queen, very loud. I think that fits in with me quite well.”

Simon Gregson at the TV Choice Awards in 2010 Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images

“It’s very, very nerve wracking,” he added. “First time on stage, first time I’m going to be doing what I’m going to be doing.”

“The nerves are riding high. It’s a new territory for me, so we will see how I get on.”

Joining Simon on the show will be exercise expert Derrick Errol Evans, better known under the moniker Mr Motivator.

Mr Motivator in character as Proteina Turner Nicky Johnston/ITV via PA Media

In a nod to his passion for fitness, Derrick’s drag name has been revealed as Proteina Turner.

He said of the upcoming show: “I’m having the time of my life.”

Derrick Evans, otherwise known as Mr Motivator, accepting his MBE STEVE PARSONS via Getty Images

Each of the celebrities has been partnered with a drag mentor, with Drag Race’s Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus and Asttina Mandella among them.

