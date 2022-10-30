Piers Morgan Blasts Steph McGovern For ‘Gobbing Off’ About His TalkTV Ratings On Have I Got News For You

Piers Morgan has blasted Steph McGovern after the Steph’s Packed Lunch host made a dig about his TalkTV viewing figures as she hosted this week’s Have I Got News For You.
On Friday’s episode of the BBC’s news and politics comedy panel show, guest presenter Steph referred to his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored as “Piers Morgan Unwatched”.
Steph made the dig after Tory MP Nadine Dorries’ disastrous stint as a stand-in presenter for Piers on his show earlier this week.
“What’s she been up to this week?,” Steph asked panellists Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.
Paul replied: “She took over Piers Morgan’s TV show. He’s been on holiday, and it didn’t go well.”
Steph then sarcastically told the audience: “Nadine Dorries has been sitting in on Piers Morgan’s ‘smash-hit’ TalkTV show, Piers Morgan: Unwatched!”
On Saturday, Piers fired back at Steph on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a two-year-old story in the Sun that claimed Steph’s own Channel 4 show registered zero viewers when it first launched.
“Hear you were gobbing off about my @PiersUncensored ratings on #HIGFY last night @StephLunch - you sure you’re the best person to do that?” he tweeted.
Steph has yet to respond.
Despite it taking Dorries just 12 seconds to mess up during her presenting of Piers’ TalkTV show, she was a ratings hit.
The MP reportedly pulled in 26,000 viewers, while Piers averages 14,000-19,000 viewers.
The Bafta-nominated Steph’s Packed Lunch has gone from strength since its launch and has been recommissioned by Channel 4 until the end of 2023 thanks to its best ever ratings.