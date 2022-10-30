Piers Morgan Blasts Steph McGovern For ‘Gobbing Off’ About His TalkTV Ratings On Have I Got News For You

Steph McGovern and Piers Morgan Getty

On Friday’s episode of the BBC’s news and politics comedy panel show, guest presenter Steph referred to his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored as “Piers Morgan Unwatched”.

“What’s she been up to this week?,” Steph asked panellists Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Paul replied: “She took over Piers Morgan’s TV show. He’s been on holiday, and it didn’t go well.”

Steph then sarcastically told the audience: “Nadine Dorries has been sitting in on Piers Morgan’s ‘smash-hit’ TalkTV show, Piers Morgan: Unwatched!”

On Saturday, Piers fired back at Steph on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a two-year-old story in the Sun that claimed Steph’s own Channel 4 show registered zero viewers when it first launched.

“Hear you were gobbing off about my ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ ratings on #HIGFY last night ⁦@StephLunch⁩ - you sure you’re the best person to do that?” he tweeted.

Hear you were gobbing off about my ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ ratings on #HIGFY last night ⁦@StephLunch⁩ - you sure you’re the best person to do that? pic.twitter.com/jYrd2uuYR8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2022

Steph has yet to respond.

Despite it taking Dorries just 12 seconds to mess up during her presenting of Piers’ TalkTV show, she was a ratings hit.

The MP reportedly pulled in 26,000 viewers, while Piers averages 14,000-19,000 viewers.