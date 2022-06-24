Steph McGovern Reveals The One Thing She Says ‘No’ To On Steph’s Packed Lunch

Steph McGovern via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

You’ve got to hand it to Steph McGovern. She’s been subjected to quite a bit of challenging stuff on her weekday Channel 4 show, Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Whether it’s going (freezing) cold-water swimming in Leeds dock in the depths of December or being forced to try one of chef Simon Rimmer’s more unique dishes, Steph has been up for it.

But the presenter has revealed there’s actually one thing she always says ‘no’ to when it’s suggested by producers of her show.

“I’m not great with animals because I’m not an animal person,” she tells HuffPost UK.

“So normally you will notice now that I’ll often avoid being the person holding a pet in a pet item so I do say no to stuff like that.”

But before all you animal lovers start, Steph is quick to point out that there’s a very good reason why she doesn’t want to do anything involving the feathery or furry.

“I also don’t want to look like I don’t know what I’m doing either because it’s an animal, so I don’t want to hurt it or be scared of it and drop it.

“But I’m just not very good with dogs because I don’t have a very good rapport with them and they sense that.

“The worst thing I ever had to do on the telly was wash a dog. I had to wash a poodle and I just felt really sorry for it. I thought ‘I’m doing a terrible job, you’re not enjoying yourself, and I’m not enjoying it’, so there we are.

She continues: “I get Denise [Van Outen] to do the animal things, or Kate Bottley.”

However, there is a certain type of animal that Steph has no issues with.

“Weirdly, I can do exotic pets,” she reveals. “I’m alright with the snakes and the frogs and the tarantulas.”

Read our exclusive interview with Steph in full this weekend on HuffPost UK.