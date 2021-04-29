ENTERTAINMENT
Steph McGovern's 'Beavers' Comment On Packed Lunch Has Viewers In Hysterics

Ooooh MATRON!

Steph McGovern left us choking on our sarnie during Thursday’s edition of her Channel 4 lunchtime show.

The presenter, who had a smear test live on Steph’s Packed Lunch earlier this week, referenced the procedure while introducing something totally different on today’s show and had viewers in hysterics.

Ahead of a film about a certain wild animal returning to the wilds of Yorkshire, Steph couldn’t resist serving up a huge dollop of double entendre when she introduced the clip.

“Now we heard there are Beavers on the loose in Yorkshire,” she began, before adding: “And I don’t mean me getting a smear test on the show on Monday.”

Kenneth Williams would be proud.

It went down well with viewers…

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs every weekday at 12pm on Channel 4

