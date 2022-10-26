Nadine Dorries' Disastrous Hosting Stint On Piers Morgan's Talk Show Was A Lesson In How Not To Do Live TV

Nadine Dorries and Emily Sheffield Talk TV

Nadine Dorries’ latest venture didn’t exactly get off to a flying start when she stood in for Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show.

The Tory MP – who previously served as culture secretary under Boris Johnson – has teamed up with former Evening Standard editor Emily Sheffield to front the nightly talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, while its usual host is on holiday.

Advertisement

The pair made their debut on Monday night, and during Tuesday’s show, it didn’t take long for Dorries to drop the first of her trademark clangers.

Introducing the night’s talking points, she began well enough with a story about Rishi Sunak’s appointment as PM, and how “for a change, a man [...] is going to clear up a woman’s mess”, referring to his predecessor Liz Truss.

However, unfortunately for Dorries, she then stumbled at only the second hurdle, tripping over her words as she introduced what the night’s second conversation topic would be.

“Sorry, I’ve just completely messed that up,” she was heard muttering, as Sheffield urged her: “Keep going.”

Advertisement

Finally, she revealed she and Sheffield would be interviewing members of the Just Stop Oil protest group, although we have to be honest, we’ve watched this clip a number of times now and we still have no idea exactly what she was trying to say here:

🤣🤣🤣 @NadineDorries as talented as a presenter as she is an MP.

Thank god only 8000 people chose to subject themselves to this pain pic.twitter.com/tu82X27vyO — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) October 25, 2022

Oh boy. I think Nadine Dorries might actually be better at TV presenting than she is at politics. pic.twitter.com/E6jTiMo7px — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 25, 2022

“Anyone can do telly, it’s easy, let’s privatise Channel 4”. @NadineDorries proved correct again. pic.twitter.com/8QBfO1v5js — Alice Through The Looking... (@RegardantAlice) October 25, 2022

And things didn’t get any easier for Dorries as the show progressed.

During a debate about the BBC licence fee, she turned the conversation to one of her favourite subjects… Channel 4 and its potential privatisaton.

Advertisement

“Richard, I have to ask you about Channel 4,” she insisted, before guest Patrick Barwise pointed out that was not his name.

Undeterred, Dorries continued: “Do you think we should be proud of programmes like My Massive Cock on Channel 4? Did I just say that?”

Catching up with Nadine Dorries on TalkTV and oh boy pic.twitter.com/OrMRd35IvL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 25, 2022

“I’m not interested in that question, why is that a relevant question?” he responded, to which Dorries said: “Do you think Channel 4 is value for money? Do you think Channel 4 should be sold? Do you think that it’s right that… that a publicly-owned asset produces programmes like Channel 4 do?”

TalkTV later shared a clip of this section on the official Piers Morgan Uncensored Twitter page, although they declined to include Dorries’ original gaffe involving her guest’s name.

Advertisement

"Do you think we should be proud of programmes like 'My Massive C*ck' on Channel 4?"



Nadine Dorries debates whether the channel should be sold with author Patrick Barwise.@NadineDorries | @EmilySheffield | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/zLEDXAcZj6 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 25, 2022

Of course, this isn’t the first time the politician’s TV efforts have raised eyebrows.

Back in 2012, she lost the Conservative whip after making an appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! without informing the Chief Whip she’d signed up for the reality show.