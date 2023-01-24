David Walliams performing on last year's Britain's Got Talent Christmas special BBC/Guy Levy

Bruno Tonioli has been revealed as the newest addition to the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel.

He’ll join returning judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell when BGT returns to our screens later this year.

Bruno was seen taking his place on the judging panel for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, as auditions for the new series got underway in London:

Ladies and Gentlemen, your brand new #BGT panel - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli… pic.twitter.com/mUvb57YCEZ — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) January 24, 2023

Celebrating his new venture, Bruno said: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

He also posed for a photo with his fellow BGT judges and presenters Ant and Dec.

The new Britain's Got Talent judging team ITV

David Walliams’ future on the BGT panel has looked uncertain since last year, when recordings of him making explicit and disparaging remarks about some auditionees on the set of the show were shared in the media.

In a transcript shared with The Guardian, the comedian and children’s author allegedly branded one elderly hopeful a “c***” three times after they made a jibe about him in an unsuccessful audition.

Of another female contestant, David reportedly remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

David Walliams pictured on the set of Lorraine in 2022 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

According to the newspaper, he then continued: “It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

After the comments were made public, David issued a statement, saying: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

David on the set of BGT in 2020 Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock

In November, a BGT spokesperson claimed that the former Little Britain comedian’s return to BGT was “very much up in the air” at that time.

Prior to his departure, David had been with BGT since 2012, and appeared on the panel in December as part of a special pre-recorded episode celebrating the franchise’s past magician contestants.

