Elton John Finally Learns The Back Story Of One Of His Biggest Hits – And It Only Took 50 Years

Elton John at his Oscars viewing party earlier this month Jerod Harris via Getty Images

Sir Elton John has revealed he has only just learned the lyrical back story behind one of his signature tunes – over 50 years after its initial release.

The chart-topping star has worked with his musical partner, lyricist Bernie Taupin, for the last six decades, with the pair recently sitting down for an interview exploring their songwriting partnership.

In a clip Sir Elton posted on Instagram, the two were heard discussing Rocket Man, which the singer said was a “pretty easy song to write a melody to because it’s a song about space so it’s quite a spacious song”.

Bernie then shared: “It was actually a song inspired by Ray Bradbury from his book of science-fiction short stories called The Illustrated Man.

“In that book, there was a story called The Rocket Man, which was about how astronauts in the future would become sort of an everyday job. I kind of took that idea and ran with it.”

“Do you know, I never knew that…?” Sir Elton then commented, joking in his Instagram caption: “You learn something new every day.”

After its 1972 release, Rocket Man became one of Sir Elton’s signature hits, and he went on to name his 2019 biopic after it.

Throughout their years working together, Sir Elton and Bernie have reached number one with Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Sacrifice, Healing Hands, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Something About The Way You Look Tonight, Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word and a re-written version of Candle In The Wind inspired by Princess Diana.

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin celebrating their win at the Oscars in 2020 Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Sir Elton also topped the charts with Are You Ready For Love, Merry Christmas and Sausage Rolls For Everyone, though these were not collaborations with Bernie Taupin.

