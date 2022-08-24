Elton John Singing Along To Britney Spears Collaboration Is A Karaoke Dream

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John pictured in 2013. Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Sir Elton John has treated fans to a sneak peak of his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears.

The musical megastars have united for the highly anticipated track, Hold Me Closer, which is due to be released on Friday 26 August.

On Tuesday evening, Sir Elton shared a clip of him singing along to the song, which based on his 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, in front of an adoring crowd at La Guerite beach restaurant, in Cannes, France.

Wearing a colourful shirt and matching shorts, he sang from the DJ booth while fans cheered and filmed the performance.

It’s not the first time Sir Elton has had an impromptu karaoke session to one of his own songs at the restaurant.

Last year he was filmed singing along to his song Cold Heart, which features Dua Lipa.

Hold Me Closer marks Britney’s return to the music scene, after her highly controversial conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, finally came to en end.

