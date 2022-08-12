Britney Spears' Lawyer Hits Back As Kevin Federline Shares Private Footage Of Singer With Sons

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage) Lester Cohen via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 15: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images

Britney Spears’ lawyer has spoken out in defence of the star after private videos of her with her two children were posted online by her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Britney said she was “saddened” when Kevin gave an interview discussing the Stronger singer’s relationship with her teenage sons, who he claimed have decided they are not seeing” their mother “right now”.

Posting about the interview on her Instagram page, Britney wrote: “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

In a separate post, the singer wrote: “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

She added: “I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, [the Federline family] will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behaviour and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with.”

Advertisement

Following this, Kevin shared private footage – which has now been removed – of Britney apparently rebuking her two sons, which was supposedly recorded four years ago when they were 11 and 12 years old.

On Thursday night, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart – who famously helped her out of the conservatorship she was under for 13 years – said: “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world.

“The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.

“Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly.”

Rosengart added: “Whether he realises it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.

Advertisement

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears pictured during their marriage in 2006 L. Busacca via Getty Images

He added that Federline had also “created various legal issues for himself” which may include cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying and that he was working with Instagram to ensure that he adhered to the platform’s rules.

“We urge Mr Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one,” Rosengart concluded.

Britney and Kevin legally tied the knot in October 2004, six months after meeting.

She filed for divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences, with the pair agreeing to share joint custody of their sons when the arrangement was finalised the following year.

Advertisement

Kevin was later granted sole custody of the former couple’s two sons, shortly before Britney was placed under the temporary conservatorship of her father, which ended up being in place for over a decade until its dissolution last year.