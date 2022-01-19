Britney Spears Issues Sister Jamie Lynn Cease And Desist Letter Over 'Derogatory' Comments

Britney Spears pictured at a Grammys event in 2017 Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Britney Spears has issued a cease-and-desist letter to her sister Jamie Lynn, urging the former Nickelodeon star to stop making “derogatory” remarks about her in interviews.

In the past week, Britney has repeatedly voiced her upset at her younger sister speaking about her private life, accusing her of trying to “sell a book at my expense”, referring to Jamie Lynn’s new memoir Things I Should Have Said.

The Stronger singer has now taken the matter further, sending Jamie Lynn a letter via her lawyer Mathew Rosengart – who fought for the end of her conservatorship towards the end of last year – accusing the younger Spears sister of “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances”.

Rosengart has told Jamie Lynn that if she continues to make “derogatory” statements about Britney in interviews that they will consider taking legal action.

The letter also claims that Jamie Lynn’s “ill-timed” new book contains “misleading or outrageous claims” about Britney, who claims to have not read it.

In the letter, Rosengart states: “Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.

“You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about [Britney]’. She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign.

“If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Jamie Lynn has not publicly responded to the cease and desist letter. HuffPost UK has contacted her agent for comment.

The chart-topping star wrote on Twitter: “Please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Last year, the Grammy-winning star slammed her sister on social media, suggesting that she had played a role in her 13-year conservatorship, largely controlled by their father, that limited Britney’s authority to run her own life and finances. The conservatorship was terminated in November.