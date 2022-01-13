Jamie Lynn Spears Insists She's Britney's 'Biggest Supporter' Amid Alleged Rift

Jamie Lynn Spears responded to Britney Spears’ clams about their relationship, stating in an emotional interview that she remains her sister’s “biggest supporter” amid reports of a family rift.

Last year, Britney tore into Jamie Lynn on social media, suggesting that her younger sister played a role in the 13-year, court-ordered conservatorship that granted Britney limited authority over her personal and professional affairs. Earlier this month, she reportedly unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram.

Advertisement

Appearing on Good Morning America on Thursday, Jamie Lynn said she “took no steps” to be involved with the conservatorship, which was formally terminated in November.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Advertisement

“Everyone has a voice and it should be heard,” she continued. “So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I set that up. I even spoke to her [previous] legal team, and that did not end well in my favour. I did take the steps to help, but ... she has to walk through the door.”

Watch Jamie Lynn Spears’ Good Morning America interview below....

Advertisement

Later in the interview, Jamie Lynn teared up when asked to comment on what the future of her relationship with her sister might entail.

“I love my sister,” she said. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

HuffPost reached out to a representative for Britney Spears but did not immediately hear back.

Jamie Lynn, who is currently appearing on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, also published a memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Released on Tuesday, the book also touches on the media scrutiny she endured after becoming pregnant at 16 while starring on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, as well as her father’s alcoholism.

Advertisement