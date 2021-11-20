Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera Jeffrey Mayer/Arturo Holmes/Getty

Britney Spears has voiced her upset after Christina Aguilera’s reaction to a question about the Piece Of Me singer’s conservatorship during a red carpet interview.

On Friday night, Britney posted footage of Christina on the red carpet of the Latin Grammys on her Instagram story, with the latter being asked by reporters: “Have you had any communication… have you guys had any communication? Have you been able to celebrate?”

As Christina looked over to her publicist, he interjected, stating: “No, we’re not doing that. Sorry. Thank you, no. Bye.”

“I can’t,” Christina then said, before adding: “But I’m happy for her!”

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

Reacting to the footage, Britney wrote: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter!”

Britney then posted a clip of Lady Gaga, who was asked a similar question while promoting her new film House Of Gucci.

“The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong,” Gaga said. “The way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change. I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women.”

Britney Spears thanks Lady Gaga for speaking in support of her during an interview. pic.twitter.com/mgXc1wOvzk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

“Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!! Love you!!” Britney posted.

Gaga later wrote back: “Love you @BritneySpears, live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”

Lady Gaga responds to Britney Spears thanking her for speaking in support of her during an interview:



“I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever.” pic.twitter.com/hxPjd0yxSw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

Last week, Britney celebrated a legal victory when a judge ruled to dissolve the conservatorship she had been under for the last 13 years, which put her father and other parties in charge of her finances and other parts of her personal life.

Speaking to fans in a video earlier this week, Britney called out members of her family for their part in the legal arrangement, which she previously described as “abusive”, while also looking to the future.

“I’m not here to be a victim… I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses,” Britney insisted. “I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people.

“Hopefully… my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

During Britney’s fight to have the conservatorship lifted, she did receive public support from Christina, who tweeted back in June: “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

She added: “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.

“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered and personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.