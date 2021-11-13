Britney Spears has celebrated the “best day ever” after her conservatorship was finally terminated after 13 years.

The singer regained control of her life and career after a judge dissolved the controversial legal arrangement during a court hearing in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement

Britney had been fighting to end the conservatorship that she was placed under in 2008 after a public struggle with her mental health.

Britney Spears's conservatorship has finally ended Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images

After the ruling was announced, the star celebrated on social media and thanked her dedicated #FreeBritney fans who had again gathered outside the court.

Advertisement

She posted on Instagram: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????”

She then added the hashtag #FreedBritney.

Advertisement

She also posted a photo posing in a yellow dress – that has since been deleted – adding: “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever!!!!”

A carnival atmosphere broke out on the road outside Los Angeles Superior Court, with supporters having flown in from around the world to see the end of the conservatorship.

There were cheers mixed with tears as supporters danced and sang, with pink confetti lingering in the air.

For most of the conservatorship’s duration, her father, James “Jamie” Spears, was assigned as her conservator.

Advertisement

In court papers filed last week, Jamie said he supported ending the conservatorship but defended its creation, saying it had been “necessary to protect Britney in every sense of the word” at a time when her “life was in shambles”. He has also repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the conservatorship.

In June, Britney delivered bombshell courtroom testimony alleging the arrangement – which is usually reserved for the very ill or old – was abusive and deprived her of basic human rights such as getting married and having more children.

“I’ve told the world I’m happy and OK,” she said at the time. “I’m traumatised. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep.”

Her explosive interventions were key in Friday’s momentous decision.

In court, Judge Brenda J Penny listened to 30 minutes of testimony before delivering her decision.