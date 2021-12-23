Britney Spears Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016 via Getty Images

Britney Spears has once again taken aim at her family over their role in the conservatorship she was under for 13 years before it was dissolved last month.

Having now gained her legal freedom, the chart-topping star shared a message on her Instagram page on Wednesday saying she wants to be her “my own cheerleader… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago”.

Advertisement

Sharing a vio of herself singing loudly in front of a mirror, Britney explained: “No … I’m not auditioning for anything. I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am.

“Yes … I will be my own cheerleader, why?

Advertisement

“I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget.”

The Stronger singer then teased that she would “let you know what I mean” in a “new song” that she claimed was “in the works”.

Advertisement

Britney appears to have deleted the clip’s caption since uploading it on Wednesday night, but the video itself is still live on her Instagram page.

At the height of her personal troubles in 2008, Britney was placed under what was supposed to have been a temporary conservatorship.

The legal arrangement put her father Jamie Spears and other parties in charge of charge of various aspects of her personal life and finances.

After remaining mostly silent on the conservatorship for 13 years, Britney denounced her legal situation for the first time at a public hearing earlier this year.

Advertisement

The Grammy-winning performer branded the arrangement “abusive” and made a string of allegations, including that she had been prescribed lithium against her will and was being forced to be on birth control despite wanting to have a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

In court papers filed last month, Jamie said he supported ending the conservatorship but defended its creation, saying it had been “necessary to protect Britney in every sense of the word” at a time when her “life was in shambles”. He has also repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the conservatorship.

Having celebrated her first weekend of freedom, Britney wrote on Instagram: “I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car… but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralising and degrading!!!!