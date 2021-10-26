Britney Spears Launches Stinging Attack On Family For 'Hurting Her Deeper Than They'll Know' As She Vows For 'Justice'

Britney Spears has launched a stinging new attack on her family, accusing them of “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know”.

The singer said she will pursue “justice” following the termination of her conservatorship, which has controlled her life and career since 2008.

Britney shared a lengthy post on Instagram blasting those close to her who have let her down, writing: “It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now.”

She added: “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!

“I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”