Charity Rejects Jamie Lynn Spears Donation After Backlash From Britney Fans

The mental health nonprofit that Jamie Lynn Spears had pledged a donation with proceeds from her upcoming memoir has declined to accept the contribution after an outcry by Britney Spears supporters.

Fans of the singer aren’t exactly thrilled that the younger Spears sister is peddling her book “Things I Should Have Said” during the pop superstar’s painful struggle to break free from her conservatorship.

Amid speculation about the sisters’ increasingly fractured relationship, Jamie Lynn announced this month that she was partnering with the nonprofit This Is My Brave, which uses uplifting stories about recovery from mental illness and addiction to fight stigma.

“I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so,” Jamie Lynn wrote in an Instagram post about her planned donation. “They are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences.”

But on Monday, the organisation announced on Instagram that it would reject the contribution.

“We heard you. We’re taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended,” This Is My Brave said in the statement. “We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book.”