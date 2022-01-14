Britney Spears slammed Jamie Lynn Spears in a lengthy Twitter statement, accusing her younger sister of trying to sell a book at her expense.

The pop star said she watched Jamie Lynn’s Good Morning America interview and was bothered by the comment that her behaviour was out of control.

“[Jamie Lynn] was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney said. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

Addressing an alleged rift between the sisters, Jamie Lynn told the talk show that she had “only ever loved and supported” Britney, “so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

She was apparently referring to Britney’s unhappy reaction after Jamie Lynn performed a medley of remixed Britney songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards.

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” Britney said in her statement. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!!”

Britney and Jamie Lynn pictured in 2017 Image Group LA via Getty Images

Last year, Britney slammed her sister on social media, suggesting that she had played a role in the conservatorship, largely controlled by their father, that limited Britney’s authority to run her own life and finances. The conservatorship was terminated in November.

Britney reportedly unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram earlier this month.