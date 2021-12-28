In court papers filed last month, Jamie said he supported ending the conservatorship but defended its creation, saying it had been “necessary to protect Britney in every sense of the word” at a time when her “life was in shambles”. He has also repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the conservatorship.

Britney’s latest Instagram post comes as lawyers acting for her Jamie Spears have called for her to continue paying his legal fees, claiming that he had “stepped up” to protect her from “opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties.”