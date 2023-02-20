Strictly Couple Janette Manrara And Aljaž Škorjanec Confirm They're Expecting Their First Baby

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have announced they are expecting their first child.
The two professional dancers – who have been married since 2017 – revealed that Janette discovered that she is pregnant in December, just as they were about to begin IVF treatment.
Janette told Hello! magazine that she and Aljaž had been trying to conceive “for the past couple of years”, explaining: “Nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.
“I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40.
“The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.”
She added: “To know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.
“I think the baby decided to make mum and dad panic a bit before saying, ‘OK, fine, I’m coming up now’.”
Aljaž shared that he was “beside myself” when Janette told him the news that she is pregnant, saying: “I feel like I’ve been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long.”
Janette and Aljaž both joined Strictly in 2013, which was also the year that he won the show with Abbey Clancy.
Over the years that followed, Janette was partnered with fashion designer Julien Macdonald, soap actor Jake Wood, pop singer Peter Andre, radio presenter Melvin Odoom, JLS’ Aston Merrygold, TV personality Dr Ranj Singh, Paralympian Will Bayley and CBBC star HRVY.
Meanwhile, Aljaž’s celebrity partners included TV presenter Alison Hammond, actor Helen George, model Daisy Lowe, soap star Gemma Atkinson, broadcaster Kate Silvertown, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Radio 1 host Clara Amfo and entrepreneur Sara Davies.
Janette announced she was stepping down as a Strictly pro in 2021, to front spin-off show It Takes Two, and now presents the show’s annual UK tour.
She later admitted to Hello! magazine that she and Aljaž were hoping to start a family now she was no longer part of Strictly’s professional team.
“The level of pressure that comes with being a professional on Strictly has now been lifted from my life, so I feel like I can breathe now when it comes to starting a family,” she told Hello!.
“We definitely want to be parents and this has given us an opportunity to really take a look at that part of our lives and see what we can do moving forward.”
Aljaž announced last year that he was leaving Strictly and is now pursuing a career in acting.