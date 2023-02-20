Strictly Couple Janette Manrara And Aljaž Škorjanec Confirm They're Expecting Their First Baby

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec at last year's British Soap Awards Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have announced they are expecting their first child.

The two professional dancers – who have been married since 2017 – revealed that Janette discovered that she is pregnant in December, just as they were about to begin IVF treatment.

Janette told Hello! magazine that she and Aljaž had been trying to conceive “for the past couple of years”, explaining: “Nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.

“I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40.

“The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.”

She added: “To know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.

“I think the baby decided to make mum and dad panic a bit before saying, ‘OK, fine, I’m coming up now’.”

Janette and Aljaž pictured behind the scenes of last year's Strictly tour Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Aljaž shared that he was “beside myself” when Janette told him the news that she is pregnant, saying: “I feel like I’ve been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long.”

Janette and Aljaž both joined Strictly in 2013, which was also the year that he won the show with Abbey Clancy.

Janette announced she was stepping down as a Strictly pro in 2021, to front spin-off show It Takes Two, and now presents the show’s annual UK tour.

Janette toured the UK last month with the Strictly tour Cameron Smith via Getty Images

She later admitted to Hello! magazine that she and Aljaž were hoping to start a family now she was no longer part of Strictly’s professional team.

“The level of pressure that comes with being a professional on Strictly has now been lifted from my life, so I feel like I can breathe now when it comes to starting a family,” she told Hello!.

“We definitely want to be parents and this has given us an opportunity to really take a look at that part of our lives and see what we can do moving forward.”

