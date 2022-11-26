Former Strictly Pro Aljaž Škorjanec's Scenes Have Apparently Been Cut From His Film Debut

Aljaž Škorjanec outside the London Palladium last year Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaž Škorjanec appears to have had his scenes from what should have been his big-screen debut cut.

Although it was never confirmed, Aljaž was pictured last year on the set of Matilda The Musical, Netflix’s new film adaptation of the award-winning West End show, alongside cast member Andrea Riseborough.

The snaps prompted rumours that the Strictly star had been cast in the minor role of Rudolpho, the dance partner of Andrea’s character, with whom she performs the musical number Loud in the original show.

However, in a recent interview with Radio Times, Andrea explained that this number ended up being cut, meaning Aljaž is most likely no longer in the finished film.

“There’s a big musical number that we shot and which we worked on for three or four months, and which isn’t in the finished film,” the Birdman star explained.

“That’s often the case with a musical film, but it was such a joy to do it and have that sort of fun.”

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Matilda The Musical for comment.

Andrea Riseborough at the premiere of Matilda The Musical Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Aljaž joined Strictly in 2013, and was partnered with Abbey Clancy for his first series, going on to win the show.

Back in May, Aljaž revealed he was setting his sights on an acting career, stating: “I want to try other things like film, TV and radio while I’m still young enough and my body is 100% capable.

“I’m just a fan of the craft and am trying to get my foot in the door.”

“Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course!” the Slovenian professional added. “If I didn’t dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly.”