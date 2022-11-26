Former Strictly Pro Aljaž Škorjanec's Scenes Have Apparently Been Cut From His Film Debut

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaž Škorjanec appears to have had his scenes from what should have been his big-screen debut cut.
Although it was never confirmed, Aljaž was pictured last year on the set of Matilda The Musical, Netflix’s new film adaptation of the award-winning West End show, alongside cast member Andrea Riseborough.
The snaps prompted rumours that the Strictly star had been cast in the minor role of Rudolpho, the dance partner of Andrea’s character, with whom she performs the musical number Loud in the original show.
However, in a recent interview with Radio Times, Andrea explained that this number ended up being cut, meaning Aljaž is most likely no longer in the finished film.
“There’s a big musical number that we shot and which we worked on for three or four months, and which isn’t in the finished film,” the Birdman star explained.
“That’s often the case with a musical film, but it was such a joy to do it and have that sort of fun.”
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Matilda The Musical for comment.
Aljaž joined Strictly in 2013, and was partnered with Abbey Clancy for his first series, going on to win the show.
In the years that followed, he danced with Alison Hammond, Gemma Atkinson, Clara Amfo and Sara Davies, but ultimately decided not to return for the show’s landmark 20th series in 2022.
Back in May, Aljaž revealed he was setting his sights on an acting career, stating: “I want to try other things like film, TV and radio while I’m still young enough and my body is 100% capable.
“I’m just a fan of the craft and am trying to get my foot in the door.”
“Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course!” the Slovenian professional added. “If I didn’t dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly.”
Matilda The Musical is in cinemas now, ahead of its eventual arrival on Netflix.