Janette Manrara Accidentally Kicks Dog In The Head After It Tries To Get Involved In Strictly Routine

An enthusiastic dog got more than it bargained for during the latest edition of Morning Live when Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara accidentally kicked it in the head.

Dr James Greenwood was a guest on the BBC daytime show on Tuesday morning, where he was joined by his two labradors Dolly and Olly for a pet-themed segment.

However, Dolly appeared keen to get involved in another item later in the show, when former Strictly pro dancer Janette and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec led a Strictly Fitness feature.

Unfortunately for Dolly, she approached Janette and Aljaž just as they were performing a spin to see out the programme, with Janette’s foot making contact with the pooch’s head.

Audible sounds could be heard from others in the studio, before the show’s title card flashed up on screen.

Luckily, Dolly was okay with owner Dr James replying to concerned viewers on Twitter after the episode aired.

“She is totally fine! Getting stuck into a chew stick on the way home,” he tweeted.

He added: “I can confirm she is 100% all good. No harm done.”

