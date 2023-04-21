Strictly Come Dancing Confirms Judging Line-Up For This Year's Series

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel pictured in 2022 Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed the judging line-up for this year’s series.

On Friday morning, the BBC revealed that Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke would all be back on the panel when Strictly returns to our screens in the autumn.

In addition to this, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning, as will almost all of last year’s professionals.

However, pro dancer Cameron Lombard was not named among the returning stars. Cameron joined Strictly in 2021, and during his two-year stint on the BBC dance show, did not receive a celebrity partner.

Strictly pro Cameron Lombard Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The show’s executive producer Sarah James said in a statement: “Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera.

“Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this autumn. We can’t wait!”

Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Earlier this month, Strictly was at the centre of several headlines claiming its existing panellists had found themselves in a “stand off” with the BBC over pay.

Prior to this, Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas cast doubt on her return, after admitting she’d found last year’s series especially difficult due to online abuse.

“I felt the abuse snowballed out of control and impacted me in such a negative way,” she told The Mirror. “And that was an all-time low since I joined the show – it was the most negativity I’d ever experienced.”

Asked if she considered quitting, Shirley replied: “It was a difficult series, I’ll leave it at that… Will I go back to Strictly? I always take one step at a time.”

