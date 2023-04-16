Rylan Clark Responds To 'Rumours' Surrounding His Exit From Strictly: It Takes Two

Rylan Clark BBC

Rylan Clark has addressed rumours following his exit from Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two.

The presenter announced he was leaving the daily companion series after four years earlier this month.

It was immediately suggested by some fans that his departure could pave the way for him to be announced as the new host of Big Brother, which is returning to screens in the autumn – at the same time Strictly will be on air.

While Rylan has not specified which “rumours” he was responding to, speaking on his Saturday afternoon Radio 2 show, the host insisted he was just taking some time to “sit indoors in my pyjamas for a bit”.

“So I just want to say publicly to all the Strictly family, I love you dearly for the last four years,” he told listeners.

“Can I just confirm please as well, I’m seeing all the rumours. Please carry on with your rumours, I ain’t going anywhere darling.

“It was just my time to say thank you and you know, go, and I don’t know, sit indoors in my pyjamas for a bit.”

Rylan – who hosted Big Brother spin-off Bit On The Side from 2013 until it was axed by Channel 5 in 2018 – has made no secret of his desire to be involved in the new series when it launches on ITV2 later in the year.

Been a pleasure @bbcstrictly x ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZA0y9tSr8a — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 12, 2023

Rylan has co-hosted the last two series of It Takes Two alongside former professional dancer Janette Manrara, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

Zoe Ball previously hosted the show solo until Rylan joined her in 2019.

Announcing his exit in a statement on his social media accounts, the former X Factor star said: “I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t think the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

The BBC is yet to announce the presenting team for this year’s It Takes Two.