Strictly Come Dancing professional Cameron Lombard has announced he will not be returning to the show when this year’s series launches in the autumn.

On Friday morning, the BBC confirmed the full line-up of this year’s judges and professional dancers, with Cameron’s name noticeably absent from the list.

He later confirmed on Instagram that he was leaving the show, teasing “some exciting future projects and plans”.

The South African Latin Champion said: “The last two years have been a blast. Thank you Strictly for the life-changing opportunity and for the best experience anyone could wish for.

“[I] will forever be grateful and I’ve loved every minute, danced on the world’s biggest stages, met the world’s best fans, performed for thousands of people as well as millions watching around the world and have made friends for life that I’ll cherish forever.”

“I can’t wait to share with you some exciting future projects and plans,” he added. “See you in the movies.”

A number of his Strictly colleagues commented on the post, including judge Motsi Mabuse, who wrote: “All the best dear!!! You know where to call.”

While Johannes Radebe, Gorka Marquez and Amy Dowden all commented with heart emojis, Nancy Xu wished him “all the best” and Neil Jones added: “Always love for you bro.”

Cameron joined Strictly in 2021, and also took part in the show’s arena tour.

However, during his two-year stint at the BBC dance show, he was never given a celebrity partner.

Besides Cameron, all of last year’s pro dancers will be back on Strictly for this year’s run, as will all four members of the judging panel.