Angela Scanlon has become the sixth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Irish presenter was unveiled during an interview with Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 breakfast show on Monday morning.

She told the BBC: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!?”

Angela added: “Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

Angela’s on-screen credits include The One Show, Robot Wars and Your Home Made Perfect.

She’s also the only woman in the UK or Ireland to have their own Saturday night chat show, having hosted RTÉ One’s Ask Me Anything since 2021.

More announcements about the rest of the cast are expected in the coming days.

Other stars tipped to be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly include Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley and former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach.

Former basketball player Ade Adepitan and soap stars Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman and Adam Thomas have also been rumoured for the new series.