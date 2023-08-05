Strictly Come Dancing Unveils Legendary News Anchor As Fourth Star On This Year's Line-Up

Krishnan Guru-Murthy at the 2023 Baftas Future Publishing via Getty Images

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has become the fourth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

On Saturday morning, the Channel 4 news host was unveiled as the latest addition to the line-up for Strictly’s upcoming 21st series by Claudia Winkleman on her Radio 2 show.

Advertisement

He enthused: “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’.”

Krishnan also said he “can’t wait to start learning to dance”, but admitted he was “slightly worried about my general decrepitude”.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation,” he added.

Advertisement

Krishan has been part of Channel 4 News since 1998, and has also fronted the station’s coverage of the Paralympic Games, as well as the podcast Ways To Change The World.

He joins Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams on the Strictly 2023 line-up, all of whom were confirmed to be taking part during Friday’s edition of The One Show.

Other stars tipped to be taking part in the new series include Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley and former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach.

The One Show host Angela Scanlon, former basketball player Ade Adepitan and soap stars Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman and Adam Thomas have also been rumoured for the new series.