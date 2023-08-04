Strictly’s Amy Dowden In Tears As Chemotherapy Begins: ‘I Wish This Wasn’t Happening’

Amy Dowden Matthew Horwood via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has told fans she “burst into tears” as she started chemotherapy on Thursday.

Amy has vowed to share her chemotherapy journey with fans and on Thursday, she opened up as the first session was underway.

Sharing a picture of herself in a hospital bed wearing a cold cap designed to reduce hair loss, she wrote: “I hardly slept.

“Broke down into tears as soon as I got in the room. Cold cap on.”

Amy Dowden Instagram

“So far coping and not as bad as I thought with cold cap. But just wish this wasn’t happening to me!” Amy continued.

“Nurses here are just incredible. Thank you NHS.”

The dancer then posted another snap as she had a cup of tea in bed and a third, which showed the chemo drugs going into her arm.

Amy Dowden told fans she was feeling 'very emotional' as the treatment began Instagram/Amy Dowden

Amy also posted a series of pics on her Instagram grid when the treatment was complete.

She wrote: “Chemo 1 done! I looked worse going in than coming out actually. I didn’t sleep, I got there and I just burst into tears, luckily my pink sister made sure I walked in and helped me through it and distracted from the brain freeze of the cold cap. (wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be!).

“Thank you @jenny.markey not sure what I would do without you! Lucky to have you! Red Devil went in, had another cry but I’ve left knowing chemo 1 done and not as bad as I thought.

“This is due to the incredible team and nurses! Thank you NHS! Hopefully not too many side effects. One step closer to being back on the dance floor. (that’s what’s hurting the most right now, I’d do anything to be there with my fellow strictly pros right now). But for now chemo 1 [done].”

Amy’s fellow Strictly stars rallied around in the comments, with Dianne Buswell writing: “what a woman. love you x.”

Amy, seen here with the Strictly 2022 stars, can't wait to get back in the ballroom Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

“I want to give you the tightest hug and hold your hand!!!! Love you,” added Katya Jones.

“Sending all the love in the world to you xxx,” wrote presenter Tess Daly.

Amy initially hoped that she would still be able to compete in this year’s Strictly when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

“The oncologist did say that with chemo I’ve got a really good chance of a cure,” she previously explained in an Instagram Live. “For me, straightaway, it was my dancing. Like, ‘you can take away my boob but you can’t take my dancing away from me’.

