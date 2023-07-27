Giovanni Pernice Forced To Miss Strictly Come Dancing Rehearsals After Injury

Giovanni Pernice Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Giovanni Pernice has been forced to miss Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals after suffering an injury on his current tour.

The fan favourite is in the final week of his ‘Him And Me’ tour with Anton Du Beke, which sees the duo dance and sing together.

Unfortunately, Giovanni will unable to dance in the last few performances – and the injury has ruled him out of joining his Strictly co-stars to rehearse for this year’s series.

In a video posted on Instagram, he explained: “As you probably know I’m on tour at the moment with Anton and doing one of the dances I did twist my ankle on stage.

“I have just been to the doctor, to the physio, and he advised [me] to rest for a few weeks which means I’m not going to be able to dance at the weekend. I know a few people are coming.

“I will still be there to entertain you with my other half Anton Du Beke. We will be singing along but unfortunately Anton will do the dancing bit.”

Giovanni continued: “This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing which I’m really looking forward to.

“Sending lots of love to everyone out there and stay strong.”

The rest of the Strictly pros are currently busy limbering up and learning the group numbers ahead of this year’s series.

Since the pandemic, some of the group numbers are still filmed before the series begins. Others are recorded in front of the studio audience once the live shows kick off.

The celebrities taking part are yet to be announced but the BBC traditionally starts confirming names in early August, before the show returns in September.

Much-loved dancer Amy Dowden has devastatingly been forced to miss the 2023 series as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

The Welsh pro stopped by the rehearsal studios earlier this week to cheer her co-stars on and shared sweet behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram.