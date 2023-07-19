Strictly's Gemma Atkinson And Gorka Márquez Welcome Second Child Together

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez SOPA Images via Getty Images

The pair, who got together after Gemma appeared on the 2017 series of the BBC ballroom show, announced on Wednesday that the soap star had given birth to a baby boy.

Gemma posted on her Instagram Story that she and the couple’s newborn were now back at home, and the baby was already being doted on by his sister, four-year-old Mia.

“Little man is here!” the former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor wrote, in a post professional dancer Gorka also shared.

“He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.

“We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week.”

“Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete,” she added.

Gemma and Gorka have been together for nearly six years, and announced their engagement in 2021.

When they appeared on Strictly, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, and Gorka was paired up with Alexandra Burke.

Work on the forthcoming series of the dance show begins next week, as the professional dancers begin rehearsals for their group numbers, ahead of Strictly’s September return.