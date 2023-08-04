Strictly Come Dancing Unveils First Celebrities On This Year's Line-Up

Amanda Abbington Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

On Friday evening, it was announced that the first three stars on the Strictly 2023 line-up would be unveiled live on The One Show.

The former Sherlock and Mr Selfridge star was the first to be revealed, admitting she was both “really excited and incredibly nervous” to start training.

Asked for her motivation for signing up, Amanda shared that she was “perimenopausal and wanted to take the bull by the horns and embrace [being] 51”.

She also told the BBC: “I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about.

“I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Ready to take centre stage on #Strictly our first celebrity of 2023 is actress Amanda Abbington!



👉 https://t.co/axyiVet8yF pic.twitter.com/9f5sksKMeg — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2023

Shortly after that, TV personality Angela became the second star confirmed for the new series.

Angela previously hosted Strictly’s predecessor Come Dancing, and also competed on the sixth season of ITV skating show Dancing On Ice in 2011.

“Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me,” she said, adding: “A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79.

“But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

From the original Come Dancing to #Strictly Come Dancing, broadcasting icon Angela Rippon joins our line-up! 💃



👉 https://t.co/8NfG4Rwvm7 pic.twitter.com/iNSvnTvCcm — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2023

At almost 79, Angela is the oldest contestant to ever take part in Strictly.

The former BBC News anchor’s additional presenting credits include the 1977 Eurovision Song Contest, the consumer show Rip Off Britain and the divisive news station GB News.

Layton was the third star to be unveiled, enthusing: ”[I’m] absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom.

“So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins.”

The former Everybody’s Talking About Jamie performer also confirmed on The One Show that he’d be performing in a same-sex partnership.

Among the stars also tipped to be taking part in the new series include Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley and former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach.

The One Show host Angela Scanlon, former basketball player Ade Adepitan and soap stars Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman and Adam Thomas have also been rumoured for the new series.