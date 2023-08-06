Strictly Come Dancing is returning to BBC One next month BBC

Comedian and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Eddie Kadi has become the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for the this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Eddie announced the news live on The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show, which he presents on 1Xtra, on Sunday afternoon.

He also said in a statement: “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team.

“I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE.”

As well as his radio work, Eddie has hosted the Mobo Awards and is a team captain on ITV’s Sorry I Didn’t Know, and has appeared on other TV shows including Tonight with Target, Don’t Hate the Playaz and Blankety Blank.

This year, Eddie has been nominated for both the Royal Television Society Best Breakthrough Award and Best Breakthrough Presenter at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

His comedy has also won him numerous awards, and he was the first Black British comedian to ever headline the O2 Arena in London in 2010.

Eddie joins Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams on the Strictly 2023 line-up, all of whom were confirmed to be taking part during Friday’s edition of The One Show.

Channel 4 news host Krishnan Guru-Murthy was later confirmed to be joining the line-up during Claudia Winkleman’s Radio 2 show on Saturday morning.

Other stars tipped to be taking part in the new series include Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley and former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach.

The One Show host Angela Scanlon, former basketball player Ade Adepitan and soap stars Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman and Adam Thomas have also been rumoured for the new series.

Check out the full list of rumoured Strictly stars here.