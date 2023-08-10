Annabel Croft Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Former tennis pro Annabel Croft has been confirmed as the 14th celebrity taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The former British Number One tennis player, who at 15 years old was the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon for 95 years, was announced for the BBC ballroom show during Virgin Radio’s Breakfast show on Thursday.

Annabel also said in a statement: “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

The sports star is also known for hosting part of the BBC’s Wimbeledon coverage each year and has also served as a tennis pundit and commentator for Sky, Amazon Prime, ITV and Discovery.

Annabel was confirmed for Strictly just moments after it was revealed that EastEnders and Casualty star Nigel Harman would also be taking part.

The Strictly celebrity reveals began last Friday, with actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams being the first three stars announced.

Paralympic gold medallist Jody Cundy and soap actors Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier were also confirmed for the show on Wednesday.

At least one further celebrity is expected to be announced this week.

Among the remaining rumoured names are Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley and former basketball player Ade Adepitan.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on our screens in the autumn, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman once again on presenting duties, and Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse returning to the judging panel.