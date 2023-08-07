Zara McDermott Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Zara McDermott is set to become the first-ever Love Island contestant to take to the Strictly Come Dancing floor when it returns later this year.

The reality star, who found fame on the fourth series of the ITV2 dating show in 2018, has been confirmed as the seventh celebrity in Strictly’s 2023 line-up.

The news was announced on Vick Hope’s BBC Radio 1 show on Monday afternoon.

Zara also said in a statement: “I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life. I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses!

“I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible.”

✨ Broadcaster and content creator Zara McDermott is "so excited to be joining the world of #Strictly"



She can’t wait to waltz into the ballroom as the seventh celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/2q8KS4uYI1 pic.twitter.com/TSpl1E91PA — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 7, 2023

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Zara – who was coupled up on the show with Adam Collard – went on to appear in Made In Chelsea with current boyfriend Sam Thompson.

She has also fronted a series of hard-hitting documentaries for the BBC on the topics of revenge porn, rape and disordered eating, as well as hosting reality dating show Love In The Flesh for BBC Three.

More announcements about the rest of the cast are expected in the coming days.

Other stars tipped to be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly include Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley and former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach.

Former basketball player Ade Adepitan and soap stars Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman and Adam Thomas have also been rumoured for the new series.

Check out the full list of rumoured Strictly stars here.