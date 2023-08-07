Strictly Come Dancing is returning to BBC One next month BBC

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrity reveals are now coming in thick and fast, as we gear up for the show’s return to our screens next month.

If you’re struggling to keep up with all the individual announcements about who will be taking to the floor this year, we’ve got you covered.

Get to know all of the confirmed stars so far below...

Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington BBC

Actor Amanda Abbington is best known for her roles in Sherlock and Mr Selfridge. She has also performed in various plays in theatres across the country.

She says: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about.

“I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Angela Rippon

Angela Rippon BBC

Broadcaster Angela Rippon previously presented Strictly predecessor Come Dancing between 1988 and 1991. Presently, she hosts the BBC’s Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on Morning Live and The One Show and GB News.

At 79, Angela is also set to become Strictly’s oldest-ever contestant to take part in the series.

She says: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

Layton Williams

Layton Williams BBC

Stage and screen actor Layton Williams has performed in London’s West End in productions of Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. On TV, he’s known for his role in Bad Education and as the narrator of BBC Three dating show I Kissed A Boy.

Layton will be performing as part of a same-sex couple on this year’s Strictly.

He says: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Krishnan Guru-Murthy BBC

Krishnan Guru-Murthy is best known as the main anchor of Channel 4 News, and since joining the team in 1998, has hosted debates on elections, referendums and major crises for the network, as well as coverage of the Paralympic Games.

He says: “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi BBC

Eddie Kadi is a comedian and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ, who hosts The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show for the station. His comedy work has won him numerous awards, and he is currently a team captain on ITV’s Sorry I Didn’t Know.

He says: “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team.

“I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE.”

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon BBC

TV presenter Angela Scanlon’s on-screen credits include The One Show, Robot Wars and Your Home Made Perfect, and she also hosts RTÉ One’s Saturday night chat show Ask Me Anything in Ireland.

She says: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!?