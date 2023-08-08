Adam Thomas Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Soap star Adam Thomas and BBC presenter Nikita Kanda have become the eighth and ninth celebrities confirmed to be competing on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Adam is best known for his performance as Adam Barton in Emmerdale, and can currently be seen in action in the reboot of the BBC drama Waterloo Road, which he first appeared in as a teenager.

He also competed on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, making it to the final, before briefly fronting its spin-off show Extra Camp, as well as starring in an ITV2 travel show with his brothers Ryan and Scott Thomas.

On Tuesday morning, Adam was unveiled as the latest star on the Strictly line-up during an interview with It Takes Two host Fleur East on her The Hits Radio show.

Adam told the BBC: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it!

“I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can’t wait!”

Shortly afterwards, Nikita was also revealed to be taking part on the breakfast show of the BBC Asian Network, which she fronts.

Nikita Kanda Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

“I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true,” she enthused.

“I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dance floor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

Actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams were the first three stars announced for the new series of Strictly last week.