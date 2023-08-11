Les Dennis David M. Benett via Getty Images

TV personality Les Dennis has been confirmed as the 15th and final celebrity on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

During his 50-year career in showbiz, Les has presented Family Fortunes and starred in Coronation Street.

His forthcoming appearance on Strictly was confirmed on Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

He also said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

As well as his TV roles, Les is also known for appearing on stage, with previous credits including Hairspray, Legally Blonde The Musical and 42nd Street.

Actor, comedian, game show host, now Les Dennis is adding #Strictly star to his legendary TV career 🕺🏻



@LesDennis pic.twitter.com/dl7Ne5aEWE — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2023

Strictly bosses have now finished officially unveiling the stars taking part in the new series, which kicks off next month.

Les joins actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams, who were the first three stars announced last week.