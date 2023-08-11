TV personality Les Dennis has been confirmed as the 15th and final celebrity on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.
During his 50-year career in showbiz, Les has presented Family Fortunes and starred in Coronation Street.
His forthcoming appearance on Strictly was confirmed on Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.
He also said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”
As well as his TV roles, Les is also known for appearing on stage, with previous credits including Hairspray, Legally Blonde The Musical and 42nd Street.
Strictly bosses have now finished officially unveiling the stars taking part in the new series, which kicks off next month.
Les joins actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams, who were the first three stars announced last week.
News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kai, TV personality Angela Scanlon and former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott were later added to the line-up, with former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and BBC presenter Nikita Kanda being unveiled on Tuesday.
Paralympic gold medallist Jody Cundy and soap actors Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier were also confirmed for the show on Wednesday, while former EastEnders star Nigel Harman and tennis legend Annabel Croft joined on Thursday.
This year’s Strictly Come Dancing will also see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman once again on presenting duties, and Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse returning to the judging panel.