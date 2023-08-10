Amy Dowden Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Amy Dowden has marked her 33rd birthday with a bittersweet message admitting she “wasn’t looking forward” to the milestone.

The much-loved Strictly Come Dancing professional was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and initially hoped to return to the dancefloor for the upcoming series.

Advertisement

Sadly, doctors found “more tumours” following her mastectomy and she is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday morning, Amy first shared a message celebrating her twin sister, before reflecting on the day.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, talented twin! @becky_dowden,” she wrote. “Hope your day is as lovely as you and for sure next year we are making up for it! Love you bex and thank you for everything you always do for me.”

Advertisement

Amy continued: “I wasn’t looking forward to this birthday. At the moment any milestone or event is a bigger reminder and hurts.

“I’m far from what I should [be] normally doing, in the rehearsal room with my Strictly family.

“But all your wishes this morning have certainly cheered me up.”

Amy then shared her “birthday wish,” urging people to take the time to check their breasts for lumps or irregularities.

The post featured a sweet snap of Amy and her sister, as well as guidelines from charity Coppafeel on what to look out for when checking your breasts.

“Thank you so much again for all the love and support, it really does help and mean so much to me,” she concluded.

Advertisement

Fans soon shared messages in the comments, with one writing: “Hope you make the most of your day and try and celebrate you for the amazing person that you are. Sending lots of love and strength, like always.”

“Happy Birthday Amy, I hope you have the best day celebrating how you can, you are the strongest girl I know and next year I just know you will make up for it,” wrote another. “You are my biggest inspiration and I will be forever grateful I have you to look up to.”

Amy has vowed to share her cancer treatment journey on social media and last week, she posted a candid update as she underwent her first chemotherapy session.