Ellie Leach Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach has become the 10th star revealed to be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ellie is best known for her performance as Faye Windass in the ITV soap, a role she took on at the age of 10, eventually stepping down after 12 years on the cobbles in 2022.

She was unveiled as the latest star on this year’s Strictly line-up during an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

“It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!!” she told the BBC. “It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true.”

Actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams were the first three stars announced for the new series of Strictly last week.

More celebrities are due to be announced in the coming days.

Among the remaining rumoured names are Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley, former basketball player Ade Adepitan and soap actors Bobby Brazier and Nigel Harman.