Rylan Clark Shares Update On Mum Linda After Surgery Abroad

Rylan Clark has given fans an update on his mum’s health as she recovers from surgery.

The Radio 2 presenter had taken his mum, Linda, on her first holiday “in a good few years” when she suffered a fall last week that left her requiring an operation last week.

He has now revealed that “all went well” with the procedure, and shared a picture of Linda smiling in a hospital bed.

In the picture, Linda’s arm is in a sling, while her leg is in a brace. Rylan added in the Instagram caption on Sunday: “Someone is out of the bed and in a chair.

“She can’t believe how many people have sent messages. Thanks everyone. Will update you all with more as I can.”

In a previous update posted on Saturday, Rylan wrote: “Mum is out of surgery. All went well. Asked me if she can still have a new driveway… She’s deffo come round.”

“Thanks for all your lovely messages,” he added.

Plenty of Rylan’s celebrity pals commented on the posts and shared well wishes for Linda.

“Good to see her smiling,” wrote Ruth Langsford, while EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace said: “Sending loads of love.”

“Awww feel better soon lovely mama,” wrote Great British Menu host Andi Oliver.

Linda’s surgery came after “quite a bad fall” and Rylan previously explained that his mum’s other health issues had made the situation “more complicated”.

“My priority at the moment is my mum,” he said. “Cheers to Scott [Mills] for covering me at Radio 2. Praying for a successful surgery and quick recovery.”

Rylan fans will know his mum from his Radio 2 show, as she calls in each week to catch up with the star, as well as their joint Celebrity Gogglebox appearances.

In the past, Rylan has spoken about Linda’s struggles living with severe Crohn’s disease, for which she has had multiple surgeries.

During a Loose Women appearance in 2019, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner told the panel: “My mum has suffered all my life from severe Crohn’s disease and I don’t think Crohn’s gets spoken about enough. I nearly lost my mum last year, again, for the third time.”