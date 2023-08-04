Celine Dion Gotham via Getty Images

Celine Dion’s sister has shared an update on the music legend’s health, admitting it has been a struggle to find treatment as she battles a rare neurological condition.

In December last year, Celine told fans that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), which causes spasms that affect “every aspect” of her daily life.

She explained: “Sometimes [it] causes difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way that I’m used to.”

The My Heart Will Go On singer shared the news as she told fans she had no choice but to postpone tour dates.

Unfortunately, Celine has not been able to make it back on stage and in May, she was forced to cancel the gigs.

Celine’s sister Claudette has now shared an update on her condition.

She told Le Journal de Montreal (via SheMazing): “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.

“At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

Celine is being cared for by her sister, Linda, who has moved into her Las Vegas home.

The National Organisation For Rare Diseases’ website describes stiff-person syndrome as a “rare acquired neurological disorder characterised by progressive muscle stiffness” and “repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms”.

“Muscular rigidity often fluctuates (i.e., grows worse and then improves) and usually occurs along with the muscle spasms,” they said. “Spasms may occur randomly or be triggered by a variety of different events including a sudden noise or light physical contact. In most cases, other neurological signs or symptoms do not occur.”