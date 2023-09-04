Jenna Ortega Sean Zanni via Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has spoken out publicly about rumours that she is dating fellow actor Johnny Depp.

The anonymous celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi recently published a claim that the two performers had been spotted on a date together.

Although DeuxMoi maintains that it “does not claim information published is based in fact”, fans of the two actors quickly picked up on the rumours, which led to a lot of conversation on social media.

Eventually, Jenna shut down the speculation in an Instagram story post over the weekend.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” she insisted. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

A spokesperson for the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor also maintained to NME: “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her.

“He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Jenna’s profile has skyrocketed in recent years, thanks to her roles in the likes of X, the revival of Scream and the Addams Family spin-off Wednesday, the latter of which earned her nominations at the Golden Globes and Emmys.