Beetlejuice 2 Is Happening, And Will Star Some Very Familiar Faces

Michael Keaton in the original Beetlejuice film Geffen/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s showtime – for real this time.

After years of speculation that Tim Burton’s beloved 1988 comedy Beetlejuice will get a sequel, it seems it’s finally happening.

Warner Bros. announced that Beetlejuice 2 will be released on the big screen on 6 September 2024, per Variety.

Advertisement

Although the information on the project is as scarce as Lydia Deet’s will to be among the living, the outlet did have a few more details about the cast.

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the troublemaking poltergeist Beetlejuice and Winona Ryder will return as Lydia Deetz. In addition, Jenna Ortega will join the cast as Lydia’s daughter, while Justin Theroux will also be in the film playing a yet-to-be-revealed role.

From Left: Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Alec Baldwin who starred in 1988’s “Beetlejuice.” Getty

Deadline reports that filming for the movie begins on Wednesday in London.

There’s no word yet as to whether Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis will be returning as the loveable yet naive ghosts Adam and Barbara, or if Schitt’s Creek alum Catherine O’Hara will reprise her role as Della. We also do not know if we will get any Harry Belafonte needle drops.

Advertisement

The long-awaited sequel did previously have a false start.

In 2015, Winona confirmed to HuffPost Live and Seth Meyers that Beetlejuice 2 was “going to happen”.