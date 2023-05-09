Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid Disney

One of the year’s most anticipated films had its first showing on Monday night, after Disney held the premiere of its new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Fans have been waiting almost four years for the film, which casts Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as her love interest Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy as the iconic sea witch, Ursula.

Following Monday night’s premiere, journalists have already been having their say on social media, and while full-length reviews are still under embargo for the time being, initial tweets have made it seem like it’s worth getting excited about.

So far, critics have been unanimous in their glowing plaudits for Halle’s performance as Ariel, while Daveed Diggs’ voice work as Sebastian the crab has also been singled out for praise.

Halle Bailey at the premiere of The Little Mermaid on Monday evening Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Much like the animated original, this new take on The Little Mermaid has won over its initial critics thanks to its music, although the CGI work seems to be slightly more divisive.

Here’s a selection of what’s been said so far:

#TheLittleMermaid is #Disney's best live action adaptation, in that it succeeds not just as nostalgia



but as an often stunning film in its own right.



Not PERFECT, but it's got the Disney magic!

And should definitely be seen on the big screen.



Review embargo lifts 5/22 9am EST pic.twitter.com/7Yquwk82eK — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey - she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

I definitely think the visuals are VASTLY improved when being seen in a theater instead of when they’re compressed on our phones LOL - I didn’t think anything was “too dark” really and aside from a few wonky underwater shots early on, most else is quite strong — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is FANTASTIC! Rob Marshall’s great direction gives us one of Disney’s best live-action remakes and a joyful theatrical experience. @HalleBailey is PERFECT as #Ariel and is the heart of the movie. It’s an ENCHANTING journey under the sea I can’t wait to rewatch! pic.twitter.com/rqdsHtbg3t — Big Screen Leafs has THE PASSION™️ (@bigscreenleaks) May 9, 2023

Aside from the PHENOMENAL Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs steals the show as Sebastian. His great comedic timing is the difference maker in what could have been a bland role but Diggs absolutely kills it. Definitely my favourite character in this adaption other than Ariel. pic.twitter.com/TWHCFvJ1rI — Big Screen Leafs has THE PASSION™️ (@bigscreenleaks) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a tribute to all little girls to dream big. Halle Bailey is sheer magic and Daveed Diggs a delight as Sebastian. pic.twitter.com/kLD2y62dIF — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie, however it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance. This is a little mermaid retelling like you’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL — Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023

Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is definitely one of the better live-action adaptions. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

The classics play like the classics & the new songs are fun -especially Awkwafina’s song, which is where you really sense the Lin-Manuel Miranda influence. The colorful underwater sequences were my fav. If you love the music & characters, you’ll have a good time #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/1PMqsoAElr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

The Little Mermaid is magical. Halle Bailey is absolutely phenomenal. That girl has some pipes! Scuttle & Sebastian are hilarious & had me laughing the whole way through. Love the new songs & added plot points! Some CGI issues, but they don't take away from it. #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/PCDRNotK7L — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 9, 2023

It may look visually rough under the sea, but THE LITTLE MERMAID eventually recreates some of the original’s magic through its timeless story & cast. Daveed Diggs & Melissa McCarthy are highlights but Halle Bailey is the one astonishes with her gorgeous singing & empathetic charm pic.twitter.com/DhmmtOLaLJ — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 9, 2023

Disney’s live-action is magical, emotional and enchanting. Rob Marshall just directed Disney’s best ever live action film. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken’s beautiful music shines. Halle Bailey is absolutely extraordinary! and Melissa McCarthy is a bad-ass Ursula. pic.twitter.com/4ZlpsF8m0D — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

If you’d developed a sense of apathy towards Disney’s live action remakes, you’ll be glad to know THE LITTLE MERMAID is something else: an elegant and impressively anchored expansion on the original film and fairytale. Marshall’s best in decades. Bailey was born for this. — douglas greenwood (@douglasgrnwd) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid: Charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

My favorite part of #TheLittleMermaid was when the audience at my screening spontaneously broke out into applause after Halle Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World” and I hope you all have that experience pic.twitter.com/sDdMiYw6Lp — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

The Little Mermaid also features voice work from Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, while Javier Bardem appears as Ariel’s father, King Triton.

As well as featuring classic songs from the 1989 original, including Under The Sea, Kiss The Girl and Part Of Your World (with Halle’s version of the latter being released as a single last month), Hamilton and Encanto songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was brought in to pen new musical numbers for the remake, which clocks in at just over two hours.