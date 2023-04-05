The Little Mermaid Director Reveals Reason Harry Styles Turned Down Role

The director of the forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has revealed why Harry Styles turned down the opportunity to star in the Disney film.

Rob Marshall, who has helmed the upcoming fairy-tale reimagining, confirmed that he met with the As It Was singer after fans speculated that he could have been cast in the part of Prince Eric, which ultimately went to English actor Jonah Hauer-King.

The filmmaker described Harry as “a wonderful guy” but said that the British star ultimately passed on the opportunity because he wanted to play “darker” roles and had not been looking for a project “in the musical genre”.

The film, which is set to be released in the UK next month, stars Halle Bailey as the eponymous mermaid Ariel.

Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Marshall confirmed to US outlet Entertainment Weekly that he had met with the singer to discuss his potential involvement.

“We met with him. He was lovely,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.”

He continued: “For a lot of young musical people like Harry, you’re trying to carve your way and you don’t wanna be seen as a singer, necessarily.

“That’s why he was really looking to do something not in the musical genre, to really stretch himself.”

The director added that despite Harry’s involvement being “a fun idea to play with” he believed the outcome had happened “for a reason”.

Harry has recently starred in more dramatic roles including Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, opposite Florence Pugh, and Mr Policeman, with Emma Corrin.

