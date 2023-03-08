Harry Styles Reveals The Truth Behind That Swiftly-Deleted One Direction Gym Selfie

Harry Styles on stage at the Brit Awards Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Harry Styles caused a major stir among his fans on Sunday night when he posted – and then swiftly removed – a gym selfie on his Instagram story.

The post-workout snap saw the As It Was singer posing in a One Direction tour t-shirt from their world jaunt over a decade ago, but his followers had to be quick if they wanted to catch a glimpse of it, as it disappeared from the internet shortly afterwards.

Fans of the star were quick to speculate as to exactly what Harry was up to, and he’s now set the record straight on stage in New Zealand.

Harry Styles reveals his selfie wearing a One Direction shirt was posted to his Instagram story by accident. pic.twitter.com/DvEBts2bgt — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

“I guess some of us have secrets,” he told the audience. “Maybe, like some people, you choose to keep it to yourself. And maybe one day, you accidentally post it to your Instagram Story.”

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me – I literally would not be here without you,” he said, before adding: “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn, because I wouldn’t be here without you either.”

Harry and his One Direction bandmates in 2011 Mathis Wienand via Getty Images

Harry is currently Down Under as part of his mammoth Love On Tour world jaunt, which began in September 2021, and will end with a final European leg beginning in May, with the final performance of the tour scheduled for July.