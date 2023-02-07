Harry Styles' Former One Direction Bandmates Speak Out Following His Grammys Success

Harry Styles celebrating his two wins at the Grammys on Sunday night Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Harry Styles’ former One Direction bandmates have shown him their support following his victory at this year’s Grammys.

On Sunday night, the As It Was singer took home two awards at the Grammys, including the coveted Album Of The Year prize, which came as a surprise to many, as it was widely predicted this would go to Beyoncé.

In the end, though, it was the British star’s third album Harry’s House that took the title, prompting some proud reactions from his former 1D bandmates.

While Niall Horan wrote on his Instagram story that he was “very proud” of Harry, Liam Payne shared his thoughts in a post of his own.

🚨 Niall Horan congratulates former bandmate Harry Styles, after he won a Grammy.

“Wow… this image is really something to wake up to,” Liam said. “When you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned.

“God bless you brother, congratulations.”

One Direction were formed on The X Factor in 2010, releasing five albums and scoring four UK number one singles, before eventually going their separate ways in early 2016.

Back in 2021, Liam revealed that he still has a “lot of love” for the chart-topping singer, after they shared a heart-to-heart over the phone.

One Direction singers Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan pictured together in 2015 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

“I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely,” Liam said. “He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble I feel like.”

He continued: “I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually. And I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great.”

“But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star,” Louis added.

“He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the [stadium] tour he’s done is unbelievable.”

