Louis Tomlinson Gets Real About Harry Styles' Solo Success: 'It Did Bother Me At First'

Louis Tomlinson has spoken out about former bandmate Harry Styles’ solo success.

The two singers spent six years together in the chart-topping boyband One Direction, who were put together on The X Factor and went on to become a global phenomenon.

Since 1D went their separate ways, the band have all launched solo careers, with varying levels of chart success.

In particular, Harry has gone on to become a huge solo star, topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic and even scooping his first Grammy last year.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Louis – who is currently promoting his second solo release – spoke candidly about how he feels about his friend and ex-bandmate’s success.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” he told the newspaper. “Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.”

Going on to praise Harry’s solo career, Louis added: “But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.

“He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the [stadium] tour he’s done is unbelievable.”

In the past, Louis has made no secret of his disdain for certain fan-fiction among Directioners, which reimagines himself and Harry as secret lovers.

Asked about this in his Telegraph interview, the Back To You singer said: “It’s weird, all that shit but there’s not much you can do about it. I’d rather they didn’t, but it is what it is.”

