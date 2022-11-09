Louis Tomlinson Gets Real About Harry Styles' Solo Success: 'It Did Bother Me At First'

Louis Tomlinson has spoken out about former bandmate Harry Styles’ solo success.
The two singers spent six years together in the chart-topping boyband One Direction, who were put together on The X Factor and went on to become a global phenomenon.
Since 1D went their separate ways, the band have all launched solo careers, with varying levels of chart success.
In particular, Harry has gone on to become a huge solo star, topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic and even scooping his first Grammy last year.
Speaking to the Telegraph, Louis – who is currently promoting his second solo release – spoke candidly about how he feels about his friend and ex-bandmate’s success.
“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” he told the newspaper. “Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.”
Going on to praise Harry’s solo career, Louis added: “But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.
“He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the [stadium] tour he’s done is unbelievable.”
In the past, Louis has made no secret of his disdain for certain fan-fiction among Directioners, which reimagines himself and Harry as secret lovers.
Asked about this in his Telegraph interview, the Back To You singer said: “It’s weird, all that shit but there’s not much you can do about it. I’d rather they didn’t, but it is what it is.”
This year saw Harry venturing beyond music and taking on the world of acting, although his performances in both Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman were met with lukewarm reviews, to say the least.