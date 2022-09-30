Louis Tomlinson Noam Galai via Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson has spoken about where things stand between him and his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.

During their 1D days, the pair were known for being as thick as thieves, but famously fell out in a very public fashion when Zayn stepped down from the group in 2015.

In the years since, Louis has revealed his past efforts to reconcile with the Dusk Till Dawn singer, and during a new interview with YouTuber Zach Sang, he gave an update on their relationship.

“You’d have to ask him,” Louis said when asked about himself and Zayn. “I [previously] said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship.

“I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that.”

Zayn Malik in 2018 Raymond Hall via Getty Images

He continued: “There’ve been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s alright… But it’s hard. I definitely wish him well.”

On Zayn’s recent Instagram posts that showed him singing along to One Direction’s hits, which were liked by Louis, he insisted: “I wasn’t just liking it for the sake of liking it. It was a nice feeling ’cause in the past he’s said what he’s said about the band, and I understand some of what he was saying.

“For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time, showing off his incredible voice.”

Louis and Zayn on stage in 2014 Jeff Kravitz/OneD via Getty Images

Louis concluded that he hoped “in time” he and Zayn could put their differences aside, adding: “We just have to bump into each other because neither of us have each other’s number. I suppose maybe social media might be the way.”

Back in 2017, Louis shared that a reconciliation with Zayn was his late mother’s dying wish.

However, he later admitted he was hurt when Zayn was a no-show at a performance he gave on The X Factor in tribute to his mum.