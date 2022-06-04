Liam Payne Clarifies Zayn Malik Comments: 'I Didn’t Articulate Myself As Well As I Could Have'

Liam Payne Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Liam Payne has spoken out after hitting the headlines for comments he made about his former bandmate Zayn Malik.

Earlier this week, the former One Direction star’s interview with YouTuber Logan Paul was shared online, during which he spoke about past tensions within the boyband.

He was also asked about Zayn, who quit 1D in 2014, a year before the group announced they’d be going on an indefinite hiatus.

“There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” Liam said.

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘Whatever, that guy’s a dick,’ but at the end of the day once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point and also if he even wanted to be there. I’m so misunderstood by myself more than anyone… I can’t sit here and dick on him.”

Zayn Malik pictured in 2018 Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Liam added: “I can’t commend some of the things he’s done, I can’t be on his side for that.

“What I can say is I understand…. You hope at some point the person on the other side of the phone wants to receive the help you’re willing to give them.”

As his remarks became more widespread, Liam posted a clarification on his Twitter page.

One Direction in 2014, shortly before Zayn's departure Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images

“I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when it’s your family it’s hard to let it slide,” he tweeted.

“They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.

“I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Guys - I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide.



